NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series to use 28Gbps GDDR7 memory, 33% higher bandwidth than RTX 4090

We've now got more info on the next-gen GDDR7 memory that will power NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 'Blackwell' GPUs, slower than previously expected.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 Series of GPUs, the 'Blackwell' generation, is on track to launch either later this year or early next year, with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 leading the pack.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Rumors point to impressive performance gains, part of which could come from NVIDIA's use of next-gen GDDR7 memory. We've been following this closely here at TweakTown, with recent word from a well-known industry insider and leaker "kopite7kimi" confirming on X that the flagship Blackwell GPUs in the upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series would be using a similar memory interface as the existing GeForce RTX 40 Series.

That would mean the same 384-bit for the GeForce RTX 5090 found in the GeForce RTX 4090. So, where does GDDR7 fit into this picture? Especially now, with new info emerging about its speed.

The new memory is faster, so we're bound to see a sizable increase in memory bandwidth. Following up on our story from the other day, "kopite7kimi" is now saying NVIDIA will be using GDDR7 memory with a speed of 28 Gbps-not the 32 Gbps that has been reported.

The result would be at least a 33% increase in memory bandwidth for the GeForce RTX 5090 compared to the GeForce RTX 4090 with the same interface. This also means we probably shouldn't expect a significant increase in VRAM or memory capacity with the GeForce RTX 5090 (as models will feature similar memory interfaces to the current GeForce RTX 40 Series). However, to add another layer to what the new flagship GPU (GB202) for the GeForce RTX 50 Series might look like, kopite7kimi is now stating that a 512-bit memory interface is coming for the flagship, so the RTX 5090 could very well end up being a 32GB card - with a whopping 1792 GB/s of bandwidth!

Seeing the RTX 5090 launch with 32GB or 48GB of GDDR7 memory would be awesome. As would seeing the GeForce RTX 5080 arrive with 24GB of GDDR7 on a 384-bit interface.