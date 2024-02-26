Overclocking world record hit with G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory

In collaboration with Intel and ASUS, SAFEDISK has reached a new overclocking world record with G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory in SuperPi-32M.

Published
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

A new overclocking world record has been set by Soonho "SAFEDISK" Jeong in SuperPi-32M with G.SKILL DDR5 memory.

Overclocking world record hit with G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory 141521
Open Gallery 4

G.SKILL has announced that its Trident Z5 DDR5 memory has been used to hit a new overclocking world record in SuperPi-32m, with SAFEDISK hitting an astonishing 2 minutes 59 seconds 919 milliseconds with the use of G.SKILL's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory, ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard, and Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, while under liquid nitrogen cooling.

The new world record marks the first time this benchmark category has reached under 3 minutes, with SAFEDISK beating the previous record of 3 minutes, 1 second, and 156 milliseconds. Notably, with the use of liquid nitrogen, the CPU temperature reached as low as -188°C and hit 8449.2MHz. As for memory, the Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 reached as low as -60°C to reach DDR5-9052 with timings of CL32-48-45-36.

Overclocking world record hit with G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory 363
Open Gallery 4
Overclocking world record hit with G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory 88525
Open Gallery 4

"Propelling system performance to the limits, SAFEDISK successfully overclocked a 2x16GB kit of G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB memory to an extremely fast DDR5-9052 memory speed at a low CL32-48-45-36 timing, showcasing the performance potential of G.SKILL memory solutions. The combination of high memory speed and low timings complements the overclocked CPU speed to improve calculation performance for achieving this overclocking milestone," writes G.SKILL in its press release

"Congratulations to SAFEDISK for this extraordinary achievement, and a sincere thank you to Intel and ASUS ROG for their outstanding hardware products. This milestone not only signifies a new height in overclocking performance, but also the continual developments of computational speed, where G.SKILL memory aims to break barriers and redefine the limits of possibility," added G.SKILL

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/26/2024 at 5:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:hwbot.org, gskill.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags