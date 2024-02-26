Overclocking world record hit with G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory

In collaboration with Intel and ASUS, SAFEDISK has reached a new overclocking world record with G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory in SuperPi-32M.

A new overclocking world record has been set by Soonho "SAFEDISK" Jeong in SuperPi-32M with G.SKILL DDR5 memory.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

G.SKILL has announced that its Trident Z5 DDR5 memory has been used to hit a new overclocking world record in SuperPi-32m, with SAFEDISK hitting an astonishing 2 minutes 59 seconds 919 milliseconds with the use of G.SKILL's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory, ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard, and Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, while under liquid nitrogen cooling.

The new world record marks the first time this benchmark category has reached under 3 minutes, with SAFEDISK beating the previous record of 3 minutes, 1 second, and 156 milliseconds. Notably, with the use of liquid nitrogen, the CPU temperature reached as low as -188°C and hit 8449.2MHz. As for memory, the Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 reached as low as -60°C to reach DDR5-9052 with timings of CL32-48-45-36.

4

4

"Propelling system performance to the limits, SAFEDISK successfully overclocked a 2x16GB kit of G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB memory to an extremely fast DDR5-9052 memory speed at a low CL32-48-45-36 timing, showcasing the performance potential of G.SKILL memory solutions. The combination of high memory speed and low timings complements the overclocked CPU speed to improve calculation performance for achieving this overclocking milestone," writes G.SKILL in its press release