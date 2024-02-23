TT Show Episode 23 - Xbox's future, PS6 performance, the NVIDIA App, OpenAI's Sora, and more!

Xbox games are coming to PlayStation and Switch, NVIDIA launches a new everything GeForce app, and OpenAI's new video tool Sora impresses.

It's another big week for The TT Show, with plenty of stories from the world of console hardware, games, GPUs, AI, science, and space discussed. This week's episode begins with a lengthy discussion about the future of Xbox, its games coming to PlayStation and Switch, and what's in store for the next-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Will AI be the key to delivering the technical leap people expect?

Alongside the next-gen gaming talk, which includes what's coming from NVIDIA and AMD, Jak and Kosta take a detour into the world of 8K gaming and whether it should happen anytime soon. The TT Show hosts believe the performance hit isn't worth it, so watch or listen to the latest episode and let us know your thoughts.

Also, Kosta goes through the new NVIDIA App, which presents a significant software update for GeForce RTX owners, combining Control Panel with GeForce Experience in a fast, minimal, and sleek new package. It's a fantastic update from the overhauled overlay to the expanded system monitoring tools to the new RTX HDR and RTX Dynamic Vibrance tools for PC games.

In the world of AI, the duo looks at OpenAI's groundbreaking new AI video tool, Sora, and in the world of science, Jak goes through the latest news from NASA. All of this... and more!

