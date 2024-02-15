Next-gen Xbox to deliver 'largest technical leap' in console history

Microsoft teases a console powerhouse for Gen10, and the new next-gen Xbox aims to 'deliver the largest technical leap' out of any hardware generation.

Microsoft officially confirms it is going all-out on the next Xbox console, potentially refuting claims of a lower-powered system.

Reports indicate that Microsoft's next-generation console could leverage an ARM-based SoC to improve profitability/compatibility and use a combination of local power, AI, and the cloud for next-gen gaming. No one knows for sure what the next Xbox will be, but Microsoft wants us to know that it's trying to make something monstrous.

In today's business strategy meeting, Xbox gaming president Sarah Bond shared some enticing details about the future of Xbox hardware. There's also new Xbox hardware coming in 2024, which are likely to be the leaked digital-only Xbox Series X.

"When we look at hardware, it's where you really get the flagship seminal experience of Xbox. It also represents a developer target. Our developers can build the specs of our hardware, and we invest to make sure when they do that, the games are going to run great on our hardware but they're also going to be able to be accessed across any screen because of all the other investments we make. "So we're giving them an easy way to access as many players as possible. And we actually have more creators right now building for Xbox than ever before by nature of those investments. "We've got more to come. There's some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we're going to share this holiday season and we're also invested in the next generation roadmap. "And what we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they're building."

