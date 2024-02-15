These could be the 4 Xbox games that come to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirms that four Xbox games are coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, and we have some ideas on what they are.

Microsoft plans to bring four games to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, but won't tell us what they are. We have a few ideas.

It's official: Microsoft is breaking Xbox exclusivity on four games, and will release the titles on rival PlayStation and Nintendo platforms. Rumors have shed light on three of these titles, and based on what Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer said during the recent business update, it seems the reports are correct.

Two of the games are community-driven. That means a large playerbase, online gameplay, live service elements, and typically microtransactions. Reports said that Sea of Thieves is coming to PlayStation, and now it seems more increasingly like that Obsidian's Grounded could be the other community-driven title.

Grounded - 15 million+ players lifetime

Sea of Thieves - 30 million+ players lifetime

As for the other games, they are smaller-scale, and are likely:

Pentiment

Hi-Fi Rush

As for the rationale for the selection, Spencer says these games are at least 1 year old and have hit "full potential" on Xbox and PC.