Starfield and Indiana Jones not coming to PlayStation, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer confirms

Neither Starfield nor Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are coming to PlayStation, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer today confirmed.

Recent reports about Xbox breaking exclusivity have ignited fierce controversy among enthusiast gamers. It was believed that big tentpole Xbox exclusive games could cross over to rival platforms, thereby diminishing the Xbox console brand and potentially even starting a death spiral of Xbox hardware.

It turns out the reports are only half true. Some games are breaking exclusivity. Microsoft confirms that four unnamed titles are coming to PlayStation and Switch. Rumors indicate these Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush are among these games, but no titles were announced.

One of the big sore sport of the controversy was that new Xbox exclusives like Bethesda's Starfield or upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would break exclusivity and launch on PlayStation. That isn't the case.

Xbox's Phil Spencer has officially announced that no, neither Starfield nor Indiana Jones are among the 4 Xbox games that are breaking exclusivity.

"I think when we say what those four titles are, then it'll make sense. They are not Starfield or Indiana Jones," Spencer said.

As for the reasoning behind the business decision, Microsoft essentially wants to increase game sales but admits there's no telling what exactly will happen. The move is believed to be the best course for the Xbox brand, though.

"These are games that originally launched on Xbox. They were Xbox-branded games and we want to see what happens, because going and doing the development work to bring them to new platforms is real work," Spencer told The Verge.