NASA hits big milestone in new spacecraft propulsion that uses the Sun

NASA has reached a crucial milestone in developing a new form of spacecraft propulsion technology that takes advantage of the Sun.

Published
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

It's currently extremely expensive to get anything with significant weight into space, let alone travel from one space bearing to another.

NASA hits big milestone in new spacecraft propulsion that uses the Sun 1515
Open Gallery 2

For these reasons and many others, NASA is throwing money into the research and development of alternative ways of spacecraft propulsion, and the space agency just hit a critical milestone in the development of one of those alternative methods - solar sails. NASA has successfully rolled back or deployed one of the four quadrants of a massive solar sail currently being constructed at Redwire Space facility in Longmont, Colorado.

The idea behind the solar sail is similar to a sail on a boat, but instead of wind pushing the spacecraft, the solar sail absorbs and reflects sunlight, giving it energy and, therefore, propulsion. More specifically, when light from the Sun hits the solar sail, the momentum of the photons transfers a portion of their momentum onto it. This is a small transfer of momentum with a single photon, but since the Sun and the solar system are abundant with them, the solar sail, at least in theory, could travel much faster than the chemical rockets we see today.

"In the future, we might place big lasers in space that shine their beams on the sails as they depart the solar system, accelerating them to higher and higher speeds, until eventually they are going fast enough to reach another star in a reasonable amount of time," said NASA technologist Les Johnson

As you have probably already worked out, solar sails don't require any fuel and are extremely light, making them attractive uses of propulsion for low-mass missions into orbit. This specific sail, when fully unfurled, will measure 17,780 square feet when fully deployed.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2024 at 12:52 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags