Xbox breaking exclusivity to 'see what happens'

Microsoft is bringing four Xbox games to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch to see what happens, hoping that 'game communities grow' alongside sales.

Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

Microsoft today confirmed it will bring four unnamed first-party Xbox games to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The rationale? It's basically a big experiment to see what happens.

Xbox breaking exclusivity to 'see what happens' 488
Open Gallery 2

Microsoft just paid $75 billion for Activision Blizzard King, and despite making consistently strong revenues every year, Xbox gaming hasn't met its internal metric guidelines. Couple this with lukewarm reception for big first-party games like Starfield, potentially stagnant subscription growth, lower console sales, and universally rising costs, and you have a recipe for lower profits (and maybe even losses).

Now Microsoft wants to try doing something more safe: Selling games. That's why the company plans to bring four Xbox games onto PlayStation and Switch. The games haven't been announced yet, but Xbox's Phil Spencer did talk about the thought process of this decision with The Verge's Tom Warren:

"These are games that originally launched on Xbox. They were Xbox-branded games and we want to see what happens, because going and doing the development work to bring them to new platforms is real work.

"We want to make sure that the return makes sense. We want to make sure the audience that's there has an appetite - maybe they don't.

"We'll also watch what happens on Xbox as well. Our goal would be that the communities of those games grow, they grow and they thrive, but we'll see. We'll see what happens when we take games that launched originally on Xbox and PC and bring them over to other consoles, other closed platforms. We don't know."

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Standard Edition- PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2024 at 2:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags