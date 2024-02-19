Report reveals when the next-generation Apple Vision Pro is expected to arrive

Rumors are already circulating regarding when the next-generation Apple Vision Pro is expected to be released and how it will arrive with improvements.

The Apple Vision Pro has been out for a few weeks now, and overall early adopters seem to be quite happy with Apple's first-generation product, with only a small handful of buyers now returning the headset.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Despite the overall positive reviews, many buyers have been quick to point out all of the flaws of the headset, such as weight, lack of multitasking capabilities, battery life, price, etc. While these may be flaws or a lack of features in most cases, the Vision Pro certainly won't be the last mixed reality headset from Apple, and we can expect the next generation will come with massive improvements in all the areas that first-generation buyers are complaining about.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple already began working on the second-generation Vision Pro before the first generation was announced at the company's WWDC 2023 keynote, but that doesn't mean the next iteration of the headset is around the corner.

According to Gurman, buyers will have to wait at least 18 months before they see the next-generation headset hit the market, which will seemingly give Apple enough time to make significant improvements to its design while also allowing consumers enough time to pick up the current-gen Vision Pro.