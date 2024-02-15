ASUS's Zenbook DUO is a new laptop with two 14-inch OLED touchscreens and a detachable keyboard

ASUS first showcased the new Zenbook Duo (2024) UX8406 at CES last month, where it immediately turned heads and garnered attention as a new one-of-a-kind device-a dual-screen laptop with a detachable keyboard designed to deliver a versatile and cutting-edge portable productivity experience.
It can be configured and used in multiple ways, with the ASUS Zenbook DUO having a traditional single-screen and keyboard setup that can also turn into two portrait displays in a book-like orientation with touchscreen functionality to a modern productivity setup with the dual screens and keyboard arranged to maximize comfort and use.
Hardware-wise, you've got the new AI-ready Intel Core Ultra 9-185H processor with Intel arc graphics, 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. As for the displays, you're looking at two 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED displays with a 2880x1800 resolution, 500-nit HDR peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy.
The detachable keyboard connects via Bluetooth, which hopefully means you can swap it out. Yeah, it's a sleek and stylish beast, and ultrathin, too, with a 0.78-inch thickness and an overall weight of 3.64 lbs. And it's available now for $1,699 USD.
Here's a look at the full specs.
ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024) UX8406
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H 2.3 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 16 cores, 22 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU
- Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics
- Neural Processor: Intel AI Boost NPU
- Display: 14.0-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 500nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE Validated, Glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, Touchscreen, (Screen-to-body ratio) 91%, With stylus support
- Memory: 32GB LPDDR5X on board
- Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
- I/O Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4 supports display / power delivery, 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
- Keyboard & Touchpad: Soft Keyboard, 1.4mm Key-travel, Precision touchpad
- Camera: FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
- Audio: Smart Amp Technology, Built-in speaker, Built-in array microphone, harman/kardon (Premium) with Cortana support
- Network and Communication: Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) + Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card
- Battery: 75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
- Power Supply: TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
- Weight: 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
- Weight of system: 1.35 kg
- Weight of keyboard: 0.30 kg
- Dimensions (W x D x H): 31.35 x 21.79 x 1.46 ~ 1.99 cm (12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78")
- Included in the Box: Backpack, Stylus (ASUS Pen SA203H-MPP2.0 support)