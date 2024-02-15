ASUS's Zenbook DUO is a new laptop with two 14-inch OLED touchscreens and a detachable keyboard

With dual 3K OLED displays, a detachable keyboard, and the new AI-ready Intel Core Ultra 9-185H processor, the new ASUS Zenbook DUO has arrived.

ASUS first showcased the new Zenbook Duo (2024) UX8406 at CES last month, where it immediately turned heads and garnered attention as a new one-of-a-kind device-a dual-screen laptop with a detachable keyboard designed to deliver a versatile and cutting-edge portable productivity experience.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024), image credit: ASUS.

It can be configured and used in multiple ways, with the ASUS Zenbook DUO having a traditional single-screen and keyboard setup that can also turn into two portrait displays in a book-like orientation with touchscreen functionality to a modern productivity setup with the dual screens and keyboard arranged to maximize comfort and use.

Hardware-wise, you've got the new AI-ready Intel Core Ultra 9-185H processor with Intel arc graphics, 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. As for the displays, you're looking at two 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED displays with a 2880x1800 resolution, 500-nit HDR peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy.

The detachable keyboard connects via Bluetooth, which hopefully means you can swap it out. Yeah, it's a sleek and stylish beast, and ultrathin, too, with a 0.78-inch thickness and an overall weight of 3.64 lbs. And it's available now for $1,699 USD.

Here's a look at the full specs.

ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024) UX8406

