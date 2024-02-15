Xbox Game Pass will 'only be available on Xbox,' won't come to PlayStation or Nintendo

Microsoft plans to break Xbox game exclusivity, but the Xbox Game Pass subscription service will still be exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC platforms.

While Xbox games are going multi-platform, Xbox services are not.

Today, Microsoft confirmed plans to bring four unnamed games to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch (they are likely to be live games Grounded and Sea of Thieves alongside smaller titles like Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush). Xbox wants the opportunity to sell more games and "grow communities" that are driven by online play.

Microsoft has confirmed that big AAA games like Indiana Jones and Starfield won't be coming to PlayStation, but one of Xbox's biggest businesses will stay firmly in its control: Services.

At a recent business meeting, Xbox president of game content and studios Matt Booty says that Xbox Game Pass will stay firmly on Xbox consoles and PC. The decision was cemented as a core tenant to the first-party Xbox business credo.

Here's what Matt said:

"We at first party can come back to some core principles. First, that all of our games will be on the Xbox platform.

Second, all of our games will go into Game Pass on day one.

Third, we know that Game Pass will only be available on Xbox."

One thing that should be made 100% clear, though:

Microsoft has absolutely no plans to eliminate Xbox game exclusivity. There will still be some games that can only be played and experienced on Xbox consoles.

"As Phil mentioned, there are games today that you can play that can only be found on Xbox. And, at the same time, we want to bring more of our games to more players. So we're going to continue to look at that," Matt said today's meeting.