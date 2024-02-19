Nintendo internal briefing reveals when Switch 2 is tipped to release

Multiple outlets citing their own sources that Nintendo's internal briefing has informed third parties the Switch successor will be delayed.

Published
2 minutes & 1 second read time

New reports indicate when Nintendo is planning on releasing its next-generation console, which is slated to be the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo internal briefing reveals when Switch 2 is tipped to release 456654
Open Gallery 2

The highly anticipated successor to the immensely popular Nintendo Switch may not come to market until at least early 2025, according to outlets such as Bloomberg, VGC, and Eurogamer. Each of the aforementioned outlets has claimed via their own sources that Nintendo has sent out an internal briefing that has informed third-party companies of the console's delayed launch.

The reports state Nintendo's decision to delay the launch of its next-generation console was to provide the company enough time to gather a stronger launch line-up. Notably, the latest rumor surrounding when Nintendo will launch its next-generation console points to Q1 2025, which would align with the Nintendo Switch's release date, which was March 2017.

Furthermore, Nintendo's delaying the launch of the Switch successor coincides with the company's recent official statements made during its latest earnings report, where officials said Nintendo's focus for 2024 will remain on the current Nintendo Switch.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/19/2024 at 2:29 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videogameschronicle.com, au.news.yahoo.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags