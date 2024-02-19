Nintendo internal briefing reveals when Switch 2 is tipped to release

Multiple outlets citing their own sources that Nintendo's internal briefing has informed third parties the Switch successor will be delayed.

New reports indicate when Nintendo is planning on releasing its next-generation console, which is slated to be the Nintendo Switch 2.

The highly anticipated successor to the immensely popular Nintendo Switch may not come to market until at least early 2025, according to outlets such as Bloomberg, VGC, and Eurogamer. Each of the aforementioned outlets has claimed via their own sources that Nintendo has sent out an internal briefing that has informed third-party companies of the console's delayed launch.

The reports state Nintendo's decision to delay the launch of its next-generation console was to provide the company enough time to gather a stronger launch line-up. Notably, the latest rumor surrounding when Nintendo will launch its next-generation console points to Q1 2025, which would align with the Nintendo Switch's release date, which was March 2017.

Furthermore, Nintendo's delaying the launch of the Switch successor coincides with the company's recent official statements made during its latest earnings report, where officials said Nintendo's focus for 2024 will remain on the current Nintendo Switch.