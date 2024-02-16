NVIDIA GeForce Now gets Skull and Bones, Halo: Infinite - and the possible sleeper hit of 2024

That would be Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, which some PC gamers are already calling to be in the running for Game of the Year - time will tell...

NVIDIA's GeForce Now streaming service just added the usual bunch of games, and this week's crop includes some high-profile titles.

First up, we have support for Skull and Bones, the new open world coop epic for budding pirates (nautical pirates, that is, not software thieves). Earlier this week, NVIDIA announced DLSS support for Skull and Bones, to boot (albeit DLSS 2 rather than DLSS 3 frame generation, but it's still going to provide a nice frame rate boost).

Another major addition to the GeForce Now library this week is Halo: Infinite, the shooter which has been around for a few years now. It still has a thriving multiplayer community, in case you were wondering.

What will be of most interest to many PC gamers, though, is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, which is now supported for streaming. This is a story-driven action RPG which is getting some remarkably positive feedback from players, and comparisons drawn to the likes of The Witcher 3. It's a possible sleeper hit for 2024, and folks are already calling Banishers as set to be in the running for Game of the Year.

We also have Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, which is the single player take on Deep Rock Galactic, changing it into a survival game with a top-down perspective. There's some love for this one too, in places (though the reception is a bit more mixed).

There are five new games in total, so the full tally of fresh introductions from Team Green is as follows:

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (New release on Steam, Feb. 12)

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (New release on Steam, Feb. 14)

Goat Simulator 3 (New release on Steam, Feb 15)

Skull and Bones (New release on Ubisoft, Feb. 16)

Halo Infinite (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

There is some unhappiness, mind you, that a couple of other hits that have come out of nowhere still aren't supported by GeForce Now - namely Palworld and Helldivers 2.