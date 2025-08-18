DLSS 4 is now available in over 175 games and apps, coming soon to Borderlands 4

DLSS 4 has hit a new milestone, 175 games and apps. And at Gamescom 2025, NVIDIA has confirmed that DLSS 4 is coming to some of 2025's biggest games.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 4, launched with the RTX 50 Series, now supports over 175 games and applications, delivering enhanced image quality and motion clarity through advanced AI and Multi Frame Generation. Upcoming titles like Borderlands 4 and Resident Evil Requiem will feature day-one DLSS 4 support, boosting gaming visuals and performance.

DLSS 4 was announced and introduced alongside the latest RTX Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series at the start of the year, and with Gamescom 2025 kicking off this week, NVIDIA has announced a new milestone. DLSS 4 is now available in over 175 games and applications.

DLSS 4 includes the latest evolution of DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction, powered by a more complex Transformer model that delivers fantastic image quality, detail, and motion clarity in ray-tracing and non-ray-tracing games alike. And even though DLSS 4 arrived alongside the new RTX 50 Series, these DLSS 4 technologies are available to all GeForce RTX gamers. That's not the case for DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, which is currently exclusive to the new GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it leverages advanced AI hardware and software to generate three frames for every traditional or DLSS Super Resolution rendered frame.

DLSS 4's rapid adoption has been impressive to see, where, in addition to native support in games, NVIDIA's DLSS Override feature in the NVIDIA App allows GeForce RTX owners to enable the latest and greatest version of DLSS in a wide range of titles. And as we're now at the point where a game launching without DLSS support would stand out, here's a quick look at some of the PC games coming soon that will launch with DLSS 4 support on day one.

Borderlands 4, the latest installment in Gearbox's popular action-RPG meets FPS, is launching on September 12, 2025, for PC and consoles, and on PC, it will have day one support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. Other notable 2025 releases getting DLSS 4 support this year include Chronos: The New Dawn, Dying Light: The Beast, and The Outer Worlds 2.

Other high-profile upcoming PC releases getting DLSS 4 support include Directive 8020, Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, Black State, CINDER CITY (formerly Project LLL), Fate Trigger, Honeycomb: The World Beyond, Lost Souls Aside, Phantom Blade Zero, and PRAGMATA.

Alongside a big batch of titles joining the growing games with DLSS 4, NVIDIA is also improving the DLSS Override feature in the NVIDIA App by making it possible to enable DLSS 4 globally instead of having to configure each title one at a time.