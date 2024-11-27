NVIDIA DLSS comes to Void Crew, a new co-op roguelite, and War Thunder gets ray-tracing

After a decade of free-to-play arcade and realistic military multiplayer action, War Thunder has been given a full ray-tracing visual overhaul.

The big end-of-year game releases are slowing down, but a few notable PC games are still adding NVIDIA DLSS support this week - new additions to the over 600 games and apps with RTX technologies.

The first is Void Crew from developer Hutlihut Games and publisher Focus Entertainment, a 1 to 4-player co-op roguelite that has exited Early Access and is now available in version 1.0 form. It's a sci-fi game where you explore the universe alongside friends, man the turrets, perform repairs, exit the spaceship to go out on missions, and participate in epic battles amongst the stars.

Void Crew has a Very Positive rating on Steam. Many of the reviews praise its co-op gameplay, with one stating that it's "like Sea of Thieves and FTL had a baby." If you've played either of those games, that's some pretty high praise.

The next game on the list is a title that has been out for over a decade. The free-to-play War Thunder has been given a pretty impressive visual overhaul - alongside DLSS, Reflex, and DLAA support. The military tank, plane, warship, and more game has added a suite of real-time ray-tracing effects: ray-traced ambient occlusion, ray-traced opaque reflections, ray-traced transparent reflections, ray-traced water, and ray-traced shadows.

The visual overhaul arrives in War Thunder's "Firebirds" update, which is out now.

The final game on this week's DLSS rundown is the Early Access game Towers of Aghasba, an online co-op open-world survival game set on a fantastical planet. Visually, it looks great, with a distinct art style and wild creature designs.

The developers at Dreamlit Inc. have also released a detailed roadmap for the game's future, which includes a year of quarterly updates.