GeForce NOW celebrates 5 years of cloud gaming, library grows to over 2000 PC games

GeForce NOW is celebrating five years of cloud gaming and February 2025 is going to be a big month thanks to several major PC game releases.

NVIDIA's cloud gaming service GeForce NOW exited Beta in February 2020, and so this month, it's celebrating its fifth anniversary as a game changer for how PC gamers access their libraries. GeForce NOW has only grown from strength to strength in recent years, with subscribers able to access their PC game library - with over 2,000 titles supported.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is out this week and will be playable via GeForce NOW, image credit: Warhorse Studios.

GeForce NOW is widely considered the best cloud gaming platform currently available. It offers up to GeForce RTX 4080 levels of performance in 4K with DLSS, ray-tracing, and even NVIDIA G-SYNC. NVIDIA notes that 17 titles will hit the service in February, with "a major game release" set to debut each week.

These major games will be the highly anticipated Kingdom Come: Deliverance II from Warhorse Studios, Avowed from Obsidian, and Sid Meier's Civilization VII from 2K. Here's the complete list of games that will be added to the GeForce NOW this month.

Kingdom Come Deliverance II (New release on Steam, Feb. 4)

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator (New Release on Steam, Feb. 6)

SWORN (New release on Steam, Feb. 6)

Sid Meier's Civilization VII (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 11)

Legacy: Steel & Sorcery (New release on Steam, Feb. 12)

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (New release on Steam, Feb. 14)

Avowed (New release on Steam, Battle.net, and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Feb. 18)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (New release on Steam, Feb. 18)

Abiotic Factor (Steam)

Alan Wake (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

HUMANITY (Steam)

Murky Divers (Steam)

Somerville (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Songs of Silence (Steam)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes (Steam)

NVIDIA notes that the final week of January was also big, with several notable additions hitting GeForce NOW: Space Engineers 2, Eternal Strands, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, Sniper Elite: Resistance, Heart of the Machine, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Dead Island 2, Pax Dei, and Sifu.