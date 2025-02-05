Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gets DLSS 4 support via the NVIDIA App

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is already a hit among PC gamers, and GeForce RTX owners can experience improved image quality and performance with DLSS 4.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, the highly anticipated RPG sequel set in Medieval Europe, is already a smash hit on PC - with the game garnering an impressive 159,351 within the first few hours of its launch. The game's open-world environments and simulation levels of Medieval-life immersion are unlike anything else, and the visuals are also stunning.

With its Very Positive user review rating on Steam, many praise the game's optimization and overall performance, which is enhanced thanks to its support for DLSS Super Resolution. And all GeForce RTX gamers can enable the brand-new DLSS 4 'Transformer' AI model for even better image quality via the 'DLSS Override' feature in the NVIDIA App.

Launching alongside the new GeForce RTX 50 Series, DLSS 4's updated Super Resolution and Ray Reconstructions 'Transformer' AI model significantly improves image quality - making it a game changer for DLSS. It makes the DLSS Performance and Balanced presets look as good as the previous AI model's Quality preset, opening the door to 4K gaming to more gamers.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is one of six new DLSS-enhanced PC games announced by NVIDIA this week. The list includes upcoming and recent releases like The First Berserker: Khazan, NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black, Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, and Level Zero: Extraction.

Of these titles, NVIDIA only lists Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and The First Berserker: Khazan. The latter includes the ability to enable DLSS 4 via the NVIDIA App's DLSS Override feature. As The First Berserker: Khazan, a new hardcore Souls-like action RPG launching on March 27, features Frame Generation, there will also be DLSS Override support for Multi Frame Generation.