The Apple Vision Pro could launch outside the US as soon as April

The Apple Vision Pro is currently only sold in the United States, but a new report claims that it will launch in China as soon as April or May.

The Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset is now finally on sale, but only if you happen to be in the United States. The headset went on sale on February 2 with preorders having gone live in January, but there has so far been no official confirmation of when those outside of the United States should expect the spatial computer to arrive on their shores. Now, a new report might have shed some light on Apple's plans.

That's after a report by Asia's Wall Street News was picked up by IT Home. The original report cited unnamed supply chain sources when it said that the registration process for the Apple Vision Pro at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is almost complete. That means that Apple is getting all of its ducks in a row ahead of the big release, although the certification is unlikely to be the only thing that Apple is waiting for here. The report goes on to suggest that Apple is likely to launch the headset in China no later than May, although April was also suggested as a possible launch window.

This news comes following a previous report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman which hinted that Apple could launch the Apple Vision Pro in additional countries sooner rather than later. He also said that Apple is thought to be leaning toward bringing the headset to China, Canada, and the United Kingdom as part of its second-phase rollout.

The Apple Vision Pro was first announced back in June of 2023 and costs $3,499 for the 256GB base model. More storage is available however, with 512GB and 1TB options on offer.