Virtual & Augmented Reality and 3D

Apple is reportedly winding down and halting Vision Pro production

Apple is not only slowing down Vision Pro headset production due to weak demand, but it might stop completely before the end of the year.

Apple is reportedly winding down and halting Vision Pro production
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple CEO Tim Cook responded to the lukewarm response to the company's Vision Pro mixed reality headset and how the $3,499 price (for the base model with 256GB of storage) has impacted the device's appeal.

Apple is reportedly winding down and halting Vision Pro production 2
2

"At $3,500, it's not a mass-market product," said Cook. "Right now, it's an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow's technology today - that's who it's for." Although enthusiasts with $3,500 to burn on an impressive mixed-reality headset picked one up on day one, sales for the Vision Pro have fallen below expectations.

The headset not only failed to ship 100,000 units in the first three months of its release, but sales have continued to slow. Apple's not backing out of the headset market, as several rumors are pointing to Apple developing a more affordable Vision Pro for 2025. However, a new report over at The Information (via Mac Rumors) is now saying Apple is winding down production on its first-gen Vision Pro - and production could stop completely before the end of 2024.

Citing people "directly involved" in the production of the current Vision Pro, Apple's suppliers have produced enough components to create between 500,000 and 600,000 Vision Pro headsets. This means the weak consumer demand for the Vision Pro is forcing Apple to halt production, highlighting that even at $3,500, Apple expected to sell more Vision Pro headsets than it has.

The report says that Apple has been in contact with the Chinese company assembling Vision Pro headsets (at an already reduced rate of 1000 headsets per day), and it might have to wind down or stop producing headsets as early as November.

Just to be clear, this isn't Apple pulling the plug on the Vision Pro; it's simply slowing and potentially halting production due to weak demand and lower-than-expected sales.

NEWS SOURCES:theinformation.com, macrumors.com, wsj.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

