Samsung Galaxy XR leak: 4K micro-OLED panels, Snapdragon XR2+ chip, Google AI integration

Samsung's new Galaxy XR headset has had some juicy leaks ahead of its reveal, with details on the design, specifications, launch details, and more for the Apple Vision Pro competitor.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

In a new report from Android Headlines, they've got the scoop on Samsung's new Galaxy XR "Project Moohan" headset ahead of its reveal later this month. Starting with the design of the headset, Samsung's new Galaxy XR looks pretty futuristic and similar to the Apple Vision Pro headset, with a curved front visor, matte metallic frame, and soft-touch interior padding.

The Galaxy XR weighs in at 545g, which makes it lighter than the Vision Pro, and it sports a rear strap dial to adjust the tension for your personal liking. Samsung has also added ventilation slots and detachable light shields, meaning that Samsung has made comfort one of its key highlights of the Galaxy XR.

On the display specifications, we've got dual 4K micro-OLED panels with a total of 4033 PPI, meaning that the leaks were true: Samsung's new Galaxy XR has a higher PPI count than the more expensive Apple Vision Pro which has a pixel density of 3386 PPI.

4

Inside, Samsung's new Galaxy XR is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor that supports 4.3K resolution at 90FPS per eye, meaning it can handle mixed-reality rendering without a problem. On the sensor side of things, we've got a 6-camera array that takes care of passthrough, tracking, and mapping, while Samsung uses AI-based eye and hand tracking that allows for easy controls.

There's also Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, and around 2 hours of active use, or 2.5 hours of media playback with its built-in battery before it'll need to be charged.

One UI XR handles the software side of things, with Samsung's new interface much like its One UI for smartphones and tablets, but for spatial computing. The leak shows screenshots with Camera, Gallery, Browser, YouTube, Netflix

4

There's also a persistent bar on the Galaxy XR headset that has Google Gemini AI, turning the headset into a true Android-based computing environment. Samsung will also be bundling in two 6-DoF controllers with analog sticks, triggers, and tactile haptic feedback that provide wearers with an immersive user experience.

Galaxy XR owners will also be able to use hand gestures and voice commands, while detachable light shields will block ambient glare from the real world for a more immersive experience.

Samsung will be launching its new Galaxy XR headset on October 21-22, with pre-registrations opening up in mid-October... so just a few days from now. As for pricing, we're looking at between $1800 and $2000, making it $1500+ cheaper than Apple's far more expensive Vision Pro headset.

Samsung Galaxy XR specifications so far: