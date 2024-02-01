NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super GPU rumored to be selling decently - better than the 4070 Ti Super anyway

While a leaker's sources indicate a somewhat mixed picture of sales, the RTX 4080 Super graphics card seems to be doing okay right out of the gate.

NVIDIA's RTX 4080 Super GPU seems to be selling relatively decently, going by launch day figures relayed by a YouTube leaker - which admittedly should be taken with a great deal of caution (we'll discuss that more later).

The details on initial sales for the RTX 4080 Super were provided by Moore's Law is Dead (MLID) who has previously furnished us with leaks regarding the strength of both of the other RTX Super refreshes which preceded this one.

One source at a major US retailer says that the RTX 4080 Super sold out quickly, but that was partly because they didn't have all that much launch stock. A second retailer (again a big one, this time outside of the US) indicates a big rush of initial sales, but then things slacked off (so at least this outlet had more stock).

A third source said there was little interest in the RTX 4080 Super, and another US retailer (one of the biggest in the country, in fact) did get a solid amount of stock, and the GPU sold okay - certainly better than the RTX 4070 Ti Super.

In short, it appears the RTX 4080 Super performed solidly enough for launch day sales, and better than the Ti Super as mentioned, so that's not a bad result for NVIDIA.

We should note that a limited view of the overall market like this - even taking in a number of sources - is still far from the full picture. But it is worth examining these hints at overall sales, certainly, just remembering that we can't draw too much in the way of conclusions. And we definitely need more time to see how sales settle in over the weeks (with this GPU, and the other Super refreshes).

With this high-end Super variant, because the RTX 4090 has been so very expensive of late, due to the situation with the flagship GPU in China, it may well be the case that the RTX 4080 Super has been waiting to be pounced on by enthusiast-level consumers. Those folks who are fed up with not being able to buy the 4090 at anything like a decent price close to the MSRP. That wouldn't be surprising, really.

At any rate, this seems like an encouraging enough start for NVIDIA's sales, more so than the other RTX Super revamps. (Although we should note, Team Green very much disputed the picture that MLID painted for RTX 4070 Super sales, which was admittedly limited to the US, and carries all the same caveats we've outlined here).