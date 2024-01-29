James Gunn confirms Milly Alcock from House of the Dragon will play Supergirl

James Gunn has confirmed that Milly Alcock, who played Rhaenyra Targaryen in the 1st season of HBO's 'House of the Dragon,' will play Supergirl.

Break-out star from HBO's House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock, has been cast as Supergirl for the highly anticipated DCU reboot film, as confirmed by James Gunn this morning via his personal Instagram.

The new DCU universe has found its Supergirl in Milly Alcock; the Australian-born actress is most known for her incredible performance as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon, for which she won wide acclaim. Alcock is now set to head her own film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on the DC comics run by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

James Gunn took to Instagram this morning to share a snippet of an article announcing the young actress's entry to his DCU new universe, stating, "This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon, but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by Tom King and Bilquis Evely."

While Gunn has not confirmed when Alcocks Supergirl will first appear in this new universe, her casting has been confirmed months before the highly anticipated Superman: Legacy begins shooting, which suggests that we may see her character alongside David Corenswet's Superman when that film debuts.

Alcocks Supergirl may also be a more hardened character than fans are used to; in 2022's comic book run of "Woman of Tomorrow," instead of leaving Krypton as an infant like her cousin Clark Kent (Superman), Kara grows up to witness the destruction of the planet as an early teen before making her journey to Earth.

Witnessing her home come to an end makes the character "much more hardcore," explained Gunn in 2023 when presenting the first 10 titles in the new DCU slate. "She's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing."

