Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' movie to get its own game developed by Warner

A film industry insider has claimed a new Batman game in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' universe could be in the works at Warner Bros. Interactive.

A new Batman game is reportedly in the works over at Warner Bros. and its based in the Batman universe created by Matt Reeves that debuted two years ago starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne (Batman).

The news comes from film industry insider Matthew Belloni from Puck News who reported that AT&T attempted to sell the Warner Bros. Interactive video games assets back in 2020 for $4 billion, but only months later the idea was side-swiped as the properties were deemed "too valuable to unload."

Warner Bros. has apparently now taken a step in the other direction and is looking at games as a strategic play, with Belloni pointing to "the upcoming Penguin HBO show and game" and how they're "both seeded in the 2022 The Batman movie" universe.

Belloni attempts to link the purported Batman game to the upcoming Penguin HBO show that is set to begin its first eight episodes from September 19 to November 10, but leaves out any details about what character the game will be based on, or if it will stick to the more traditional route of players assuming the role of the Caped Crusader.

Given the recent flop that was the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was developed by the studio behind the the Arkham trilogy, it would be a much safer bet to go with a very well-polished game centered around Batman. WCCFTech makes a point I also agree with, it's odd that Warner has reportedly greenlit the development of a new Batman game outside of the DCU being built by James Gunn.