007: First Light coming in 2026, first James Bond game footage revealed

The debut footage for IO Interactive's new James Bond game 007: First Light has just released, showcasing the slipshod early beginnings of the master spy.

Hitman developer IO Interactive pulls the wraps off its big new James Bond game at Sony's State of Play event.

James Bond makes his triumphant return to the gaming world with 007: First Light, a new standalone prequel action game from Hitman series creator IO Interactive.

First Light has been built from the ground up for modern hardware via IO's proprietary Glacier engine to create a "cinematic adventure" that explores Bond's early beginnings, complete with classic characters like Q and Moneypenny, as well as unique villains.

007: First Light is set to launch sometime in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch 2. IO will also show more details about First Light during a special livestream being held on Friday, June 6 at 9AM EST.

You can wishlist the game on Steam, and check below for a ton of new details from the press release: