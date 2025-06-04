007: First Light coming in 2026, first James Bond game footage revealed

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Hitman developer IO Interactive pulls the wraps off its big new James Bond game at Sony's State of Play event.
James Bond makes his triumphant return to the gaming world with 007: First Light, a new standalone prequel action game from Hitman series creator IO Interactive.
First Light has been built from the ground up for modern hardware via IO's proprietary Glacier engine to create a "cinematic adventure" that explores Bond's early beginnings, complete with classic characters like Q and Moneypenny, as well as unique villains.
007: First Light is set to launch sometime in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch 2. IO will also show more details about First Light during a special livestream being held on Friday, June 6 at 9AM EST.
You can wishlist the game on Steam, and check below for a ton of new details from the press release:
007 First Light is a story-driven action-adventure game featuring a standalone original, re-imagined origin story of a young James Bond.
This unique, standalone original story has been created by the passionate development team at IO Interactive. In 007 First Light, players will step into the shoes of a young Bond, a promising yet rebellious Royal Navy aircrewman who is recruited into MI6.
His sharp instincts and heroism in combat propel him into the agency's rigorous training program for the once revered, and newly resurrected, elite 00 section.
For the first time ever, fans will be able to experience Bond's ascent at MI6 from a young 26-year-old recruit into a full-fledged spy - immersing them in the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films.
Bond's adventures will take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes (or in some cases, both), while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit.
007 First Light is a third-person action-adventure game that blends IO Interactive's signature stealth and action gameplay mechanics with the world of Bond and MI6. Players will choose how to utilize Bond's unique set of skills in combat, relationships, as well as the latest in Q's technological gadgetry in his ascent to becoming 007.
Along the way, they will meet familiar faces like M, Q, and Moneypenny, and be introduced to new characters including Bond's mentor John Greenway, the mysterious Isola, as well as a whole new cast of villains.