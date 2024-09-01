New game based on Robert Pattinson's Batman is not happening, DC confirms

Contrary to rumors, Warner Bros is not developing a new game based on The Batman with Robert Pattinson, co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn has now confirmed.

WB Interactive Entertainment is not developing a new game based on 2022's The Batman, DC has now confirmed.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A bit ago, rumors started circulating about a new Batman game. Following the lower-than-expected sales of the Suicide Squad live game, reports indicated that WB games could be shifting focus back on the Caped Crusader--more specifically the modern rendition of the Dark Knight universe as shown in the 2022 film starring Robert Pattinson. The reports came from news site Puck, which said that a new game based on Matt Reeves' The Batman film was happening, and that it would be based on the Penguin character in some capacity.

These rumors have been proven false, however. There is no game based on The Batman in development at Rocksteady Studios or WB Games. The confirmation comes from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, who has taken over a big portion of the company's superhero focus.

On Threads, Gunn was asked point blank whether or not the reports were true, and he replied: "Sadly there is no truth to this whatsoever."

When it comes to sales and finances, WB Games has been hit with lower results because of two big reasons: 1) Hogwarts Legacy was so successful that it's hard to compare any quarter to it, and 2) Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League drastically missed its intended mark.

"And the reality is we've had the unfortunate, in the short period of 12 months, we went from having the record year that we had in 2023 with Hogwarts Legacy, to unfortunately having the opposite side of that spectrum with Suicide Squad," Warner Bros Discovery exec JB Perette said in a Q2 2024 earnings call.