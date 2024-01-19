Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth introduces a new gaming paywall - New Game+ is a $15 upgrade

The base game of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth doesn't come with the New Game+ feature and many Yakuza fans are seriously unhappy about it.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has made a controversial decision, it seems, when it comes to a feature that is normally free.

We're talking about the New Game+ mode, which is usually part and parcel of the core experience, and unlocked when you've completed the game for the first time.

However, with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (the franchise previously known as Yakuza), you only get the New Game+ option after completion if you've purchased the more expensive editions of the game.

Which is a bit of a shocker in our books, but there you go.

Buyers of the base game won't get the chance to embark on a New Game+ outing, you'll need to have purchased the next tier up, the succinctly name 'Master Vacation Bundle' which is $15 more.

No, it's not a huge amount, but the point is you shouldn't need to effectively fork out for a $15 upgrade to be able to engage in what is an accepted standard feature for any campaign. (The other premium bundles, which push pricing even further, also contain New Game+ in case you were wondering).

As PC Gamer, which spotted this, points out, it could be the case that Sega has made some kind of mistake in the details of the different game bundles that have been published.

However, a Redditor has separately quizzed Sega about this, with the company apparently confirming that New Game+ is only for the Master Vacation Bundle and upwards. Which could certainly annoy some Yakuza fans, particularly as this hasn't been made very clear, leading to the prospect of gamers picking up the base edition and not finding out what they're missing until it's too late.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on January 26, but fans are already talking about where this kind of practice will end, and what other features that were previously regarded as standard fare might end up locked behind a paywall with future games.