Atlus and SEGA are having an incredibly successful year

With multiple platinum-selling hit games across multiple franchises like Yakuza and Persona, SEGA and Atlus are having an incredibly successful year.

SEGA and Atlus are hitting it big in 2024 with multiple best-selling RPGs.

In an industry dominated by billion-dollar live service games like Fortnite and Call of Duty, SEGA is proving that the age-old adage still rings true: Gamers will show up for great singleplayer games.

Take a look at the myriad of platinum games from SEGA and Atlus, for example. SEGA now has four separate releases that have each accumulated over 1 million copies sold throughout the year: Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, Unicorn Overlord, Persona 3 Reload, and Metaphor: ReFantazio, the last of which sold 1 million in its first day, making it the fastest-selling Atlus release of all time.

Then there's the combined success of Shin Megami Tensei V and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance that have sold around 1.6 million together on all platforms.

These games offer incredibly potent creativity and colorful visuals that aren't typically seen elsewhere in the games industry, making Atlus and SEGA unique companies in the landscape of perpetuated and elongated games. The breakout sales of these games will also help offset any potential losses from Football Manager 25's delay into March 2025. The mega-selling football game was originally supposed to launch during the critical holiday 2024 window.

Rounding out the fiscal quarter, SEGA also plans to release another Yakuza game in early 2025. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was announced a few weeks ago and will launch in February 2025.

SEGA expects to make $2.98 billion in revenue throughout Fiscal Year 2025, as per company documents.

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

