Quantic Dream's making Spellcasters Chronicles, a 3v3 spell-flinging MOBA with deck building

The studio says it's still working on Star Wars: Eclipse, too, alongside its new MOBA project which incorporates deck building elements.

TL;DR: Quantic Dream has announced Spellcasters Chronicles, a free 3v3 third-person MOBA featuring deck building, spellcasting, and creature summoning. This marks a bold shift from its typical narrative-driven games, with a closed beta planned for late 2025 on Steam. Quantic assures us that Star Wars: Eclipse remains in development.

Quantic Dream has revealed that it's making a new game called Spellcasters Chronicles, a free 3v3 MOBA outing.

It's a major change in direction as the developer acknowledges (we'll come back to that). The game was revealed on X and looks to be typical MOBA fare with teams of three.

As you can see in the above trailer, you're going to be flying around at pace, chucking spells at your enemies and summoning creatures (with some kind of deck building element for both your creatures and the spells that you wield).

There are various character classes, naturally, six of them in total from a stone shaman to a fire elementalist and an astral monk.

The setup is a traditional one: the objective is to capture the opposing team's lifestone, and with summoning towers along the map in between the two stones, you need to grab these to progress towards enemy territory and summon creatures nearer their base.

What's less typical is that third-person view (rather than top-down), and of course that deck building twist - and hints that the plot may be more important than you might think.

You can register for the closed beta now, which will be happening before the end of 2025 on Steam, Quantic tells us.

The minimum spec to run Spellcasters Chronicles is an Intel Core i5-10400 (or equivalent AMD CPU), with an NVIDIA RTX 3070 (or equivalent AMD or Intel GPU), and your PC will need to be equipped with 32GB of RAM, too.

As Eurogamer noticed, in a blog post today, founder David Cage told us:

"After years as a single-project studio, we also decided to take a new step. Multiple teams are fully dedicated to crafting the next generation of great games, including something very different, a competitive multiplayer experience, born from the same spirit of curiosity and creativity that has always defined us."

Later in the post, Cage reassures us:

"Of course, development of Star Wars: Eclipse continues, and we are eager to share more with you in the future."

Back in February 2025, the CEO of Quantic Dream also said that Star Wars: Eclipse was still under development at "full pace" after worries about the game amidst the job cuts brought in by NetEase.

Talking about Spellcasters Chronicles, Cage says the change in direction is "very different from what we have done so far" and that it may surprise fans of the studio - which it most certainly has - but that "taking risks" and "challenging ourselves" has always been part of Quantic's DNA.

The question for many is whether this move has been made due to pressures from above (NetEase big cheeses), or is it a genuine desire to do something totally different from what Quantic Dream has produced before? (Namely interactive storytelling, which includes Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and more recently, Detroit: Become Human). It could, of course, be something of a combination of both of the above.

Star Wars Eclipse is billed as an action-adventure, but one that sticks to the 'fundamentals' of a Quantic Dream game, so doubtless putting a major emphasis on the story. A lot of gamers will now likely be worrying that the Star Wars game is in danger of being, erm, eclipsed by Spellcasters Chronicles, and might end up getting sidelined as a result.