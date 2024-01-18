Street Fighter 6 breaks 3 million sales, total Street Fighter franchise now at 52 million

Street Fighter 6 has now sold 3 million units to date, making it the fifth best-selling game in the franchise.

Capcom's latest Street Fighter game has combo'd its way to success. Street Fighter 6 has now sold 3 million copies on all platforms, which is quite the achievement given the massive amounts of video games competition in 2023. This milestone is also up +2 million sales since July 2023, where Street Fighter 6 had sold 1 million units.

Based on Capcom's historical records, Street Fighter 6 is now the fifth best-selling game in the series and looks to be among the fastest-selling Street Fighters ever released. Total Street Fighter franchise sales are now at 52 million.

Street Fighter 6 managed to sell 3 million copies in about 6 months (helped along by Capcom's aggressive -50% discounts during the holidays). The sequel is close to beating Street Fighter IV's total lifetime sales (3.5 million) and could beat classics like Street Fighter II Turbo along the way. Capcom has said that it wants Street Fighter 6 to be the best-selling game in the series.

The publisher will continue releasing new DLC and content for Street Fighter 6, including new paid characters and in-game cosmetics/customizations. We might hear more comments about SF6's success when Capcom's third quarter FY2023 earnings report is published sometime in the coming weeks.

Capcom managed to snag the best fighting game award during the 2023 TGA showcase, beating out competitors like Mortal Kombat 1 for the top spot. Bandai Namco will release Tekken 8 this month to complete the fighting game trifecta.

