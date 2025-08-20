Capcom will use new Street Fighter movie to strategically boost game sales

Capcom saw great success with its recent Devil May Cry Netflix show, and now it wants to replicate the transmedia effect with the new Street Fighter movie.

TL;DR: Capcom successfully boosted Devil May Cry 5 sales through its Netflix TV show and plans to replicate this strategy with the upcoming 2026 live-action Street Fighter movie. By leveraging transmedia content, Capcom aims to increase game sales via coordinated promotions, discounts, and new in-game content across its franchises.

Capcom has found another lever to successfully supercharge game sales: Transmedia content. How Capcom leveraged the latest Devil May Cry TV show on Netflix is a prime example of the company's business strategy. The idea is simple: Plan out a TV show or a movie around a franchise, and then be ready to meet new fans with games, events, and promos. Capcom has a wealth of catalog IP (they have a ton of game franchises and software that's already out) that can be tapped for this purpose.

The upcoming live action Street Fighter movie in 2026 offers another big opportunity to spike game sales. In a recent Q&A with investors, Capcom said that it fully intends to pull off a similar plan with the Street Fighter film. Expect to see steep discounts and new in-game content drops in both Street Fighter 6 and the entire multi-decade series as a whole.

Here's what Capcom said in the Q&A: