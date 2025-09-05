New Street Fighter movie coming October 2026, Adult Swim's Eric Andre joins cast

Capcom's new Street Fighter movie under Legendary Pictures is now moving forward at Paramount, and more of the cast has been revealed for the 2026 film.

TL;DR: Capcom and Legendary Pictures have announced the cast and production of the new Street Fighter movie, set for an October 16, 2026 release. The film, set in 1993, features iconic characters and aims to boost game sales through strategic transmedia promotions tied to the Street Fighter franchise.

Capcom and Legendary Pictures reveal the cast for the new Street Fighter movie, which has now entered production at Paramount.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A date has been set for the new Street Fighter film's premiere: the new live action adaptation will release in theaters on October 16, 2026 ahead of the Halloween season.

Popular Popular Now: Valve's Steam Frame is an all-in-one VR headset close to being released

The film is set in 1993, in the era when Street Fighter II took over arcades across America, and now has an official logline description:

Read more: Capcom will use new Street Fighter movie to strategically boost game sales

"Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!"

The Street Fighter cast has also been updated, and now includes Adult Swim showrunner Eric Andre among other stars:

Andrew Koji - Ryu

Noah Centineo - Ken

Callina Liang - Chun-Li

Roman Reigns - Akuma

Jason Momoa - Blanka

Orville Peck - Vega

David Dastmalchian - M. Bison

Cody Rhodes - Guile

Andrew Schulz - Dan Hibiki

Eric André - Don Sauvage

Vidyut Jammwal - Dhalsim

50 Cent - Balrog

Olivier Richters - Zangief

Hirooki Goto - E. Honda

Rayna Vallandingham - Juli

Alexander Volkanovski - Joe

Kyle Mooney - Marvin

Mel Jarnson - Cammy

Capcom has said that it plans to utilize the film as a way to spark game sales of its multi-generational, decades-old catalog of Street Fighter games. The company released Street Fighter 6 in 2023, and fans should expect timed promotions including new content and discounts.

This is all part of the company's Single Content, Multiple Use business strategy, which is essentially a straightforward way to describe transmedia. Capcom has seen tremendous success with this strategy so far, with the Devil May Cry TV show directly increasing full game sales of the Devil May Cry game series, especially Devil May Cry 5.