New Street Fighter movie coming October 2026, Adult Swim's Eric Andre joins cast

Capcom and Legendary Pictures reveal the cast for the new Street Fighter movie, which has now entered production at Paramount.
A date has been set for the new Street Fighter film's premiere: the new live action adaptation will release in theaters on October 16, 2026 ahead of the Halloween season.
The film is set in 1993, in the era when Street Fighter II took over arcades across America, and now has an official logline description:
"Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!"
The Street Fighter cast has also been updated, and now includes Adult Swim showrunner Eric Andre among other stars:
- Andrew Koji - Ryu
- Noah Centineo - Ken
- Callina Liang - Chun-Li
- Roman Reigns - Akuma
- Jason Momoa - Blanka
- Orville Peck - Vega
- David Dastmalchian - M. Bison
- Cody Rhodes - Guile
- Andrew Schulz - Dan Hibiki
- Eric André - Don Sauvage
- Vidyut Jammwal - Dhalsim
- 50 Cent - Balrog
- Olivier Richters - Zangief
- Hirooki Goto - E. Honda
- Rayna Vallandingham - Juli
- Alexander Volkanovski - Joe
- Kyle Mooney - Marvin
- Mel Jarnson - Cammy
Capcom has said that it plans to utilize the film as a way to spark game sales of its multi-generational, decades-old catalog of Street Fighter games. The company released Street Fighter 6 in 2023, and fans should expect timed promotions including new content and discounts.
This is all part of the company's Single Content, Multiple Use business strategy, which is essentially a straightforward way to describe transmedia. Capcom has seen tremendous success with this strategy so far, with the Devil May Cry TV show directly increasing full game sales of the Devil May Cry game series, especially Devil May Cry 5.