Capcom expects Street Fighter 6 to be its best-selling Street Fighter game ever

Capcom management expects Street Fighter 6 to break all previous game sales records and become the best-selling game in the legendary franchise.

Street Fighter is synonymous with Capcom, and remains the company's third best-selling IP of all time behind Resident Evil (135 million) and Monster Hunter (90 million). Street Fighter 6 looks to be one of the most explosive games in the franchise yet and fan reception to the promos and recent playable game trial have been very strong. All signs are pointing to the next Street Fighter being a smash hit.

Capcom management certainly hopes this to be the case. In a recent interview with Famitsu, Capcom President Haruhiro Tsujimoto says that internal SF6 sales projections are as high as 10 million units, which would outpace all previous games in the series. Right now, Street Fighter V is the top-seller with 7 million unit sales.

"Street Fighter series is our flagship title, so we had no hesitation in investing in it. Over the past few years, multiple titles in the Resident Evil series have sold 10 million copies, and the Monster Hunter series now has titles that are aiming for 20 million copies," Tsujimoto-san said.

"SF V has already sold over 7 million copies, so if we can make use of our digital experience, we should be able to aim for 10 million copies in our next game. That's why I tried to realize everything that I couldn't do before with SF6, and that's where I am today."

Capcom is set to announce its Q4 FY22 earnings results on May 10, and we may get more insight on Street Fighter 6 and other titles at that time.