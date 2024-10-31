All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

Capcom's digital sales ratio hits 94% as company reiterates lofty 50 million game sales goal

Capcom's latest financials show the company makes the vast majority of its game sales from digital, especially in lull periods in between big releases.

Capcom's digital sales ratio hits 94% as company reiterates lofty 50 million game sales goal
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TLDR: Capcom is experiencing significant growth in digital sales, with 94% of its game sales volume coming from online storefronts. In Q2 FY24, Capcom sold 10.49 million games, a 15% increase from the previous year, with 9.94 million being digital.* Based on the content by Derek Strickland below.

Capcom is strongly benefiting from digital as the company makes 94% of its game sales volume from online storefronts.

Capcom's digital sales ratio hits 94% as company reiterates lofty 50 million game sales goal 4
4

As it is for most publishers, digital gaming is on the rise at Capcom. The company's Q2 report shows an ever-growing trend towards digital and catalog-oriented games. Consumers are opting to buy Capcom games digitally, with digital representing 94% of total game unit sales volume for the Q2 period.

In fact, the proportion of digital sales has been over 90% across the past five quarters in a row.

Capcom's digital sales ratio hits 94% as company reiterates lofty 50 million game sales goal 3
4

During the Q2'FY24 period, which ran from July - September 2024, Capcom sold 10.49 million games as compared to 9.1 million in Q2'FY23, a +15% year-over-year increase. Of that, 9.94 million games sold were digital, and only 560,000 or so were physically-sold Capcom titles.

Capcom's digital sales ratio hits 94% as company reiterates lofty 50 million game sales goal 1
4

Digital has a lot of benefits for groups like Capcom, especially being able to quickly and easily adjust game prices with well-timed sales in the hopes of selling more games. This tactic often works quite well for Capcom, who routinely discounts their games on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam.

Another data point that reinforces this trend is how catalog games are consistently the top-sellers for Capcom; 93% of Q2's game sales were catalog, as opposed to 7% from new games.

Capcom has reiterated its lofty goal of selling 50 million games total by March 2025.

During the six months ended September 30, 2024, sales in Capcom's core Digital Contents business centered on new releases of existing titles and catalog sales of major titles released in previous fiscal years because contributions from a major new title are planned to be concentrated in the second half of the current fiscal year.

The resulting sales volumes were 20.02 million units, which made solid progress toward achieving the full-year target and was in-line with plans, though represented a decrease compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year when Street Fighter 6 was released.

Photo of the Dragon's Dogma 2 - PS5
Best Deals: Dragon's Dogma 2 - PS5
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99 USD
$69.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/31/2024 at 4:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles