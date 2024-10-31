Capcom's digital sales ratio hits 94% as company reiterates lofty 50 million game sales goal

Capcom's latest financials show the company makes the vast majority of its game sales from digital, especially in lull periods in between big releases.

As it is for most publishers, digital gaming is on the rise at Capcom. The company's Q2 report shows an ever-growing trend towards digital and catalog-oriented games. Consumers are opting to buy Capcom games digitally, with digital representing 94% of total game unit sales volume for the Q2 period.

In fact, the proportion of digital sales has been over 90% across the past five quarters in a row.

During the Q2'FY24 period, which ran from July - September 2024, Capcom sold 10.49 million games as compared to 9.1 million in Q2'FY23, a +15% year-over-year increase. Of that, 9.94 million games sold were digital, and only 560,000 or so were physically-sold Capcom titles.

Digital has a lot of benefits for groups like Capcom, especially being able to quickly and easily adjust game prices with well-timed sales in the hopes of selling more games. This tactic often works quite well for Capcom, who routinely discounts their games on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam.

Another data point that reinforces this trend is how catalog games are consistently the top-sellers for Capcom; 93% of Q2's game sales were catalog, as opposed to 7% from new games.

Capcom has reiterated its lofty goal of selling 50 million games total by March 2025.