Sexy new AIOs and some themed DDR5 RAM shown off at GIGABYTE's CES 2024 Media Event

We cruised around the GIGABYTE CES 2024 media event and saw some of the goodies we found, which will soon be reviewed but should be on your radar.

CES 2024 - Our first gathering with GIGABYTE came in the form of a media event with many members from other sites, as GIGABYTE showed off what is new in the world of GIGABYTE and AORUS products. While Ryan will be covering more of what we saw here, we will keep this one short and to the point of what we cover daily.

After a short video presentation, we were urged to have a walk around the various tables, and what follows comes in the form of a couple of new AIOs as well as a look at a set of DDR5 for those looking for a themed build that is exclusively GIGABYTE through and through.

While GIGABYTE isn't that well known for DDR5, or any RAM for that matter, they want to ensure that anyone looking to build a rig with GIGABYTE products in all aspects of the process, you can get a set of these black AORUS RGB memory. Built as a set with 64 GB of density, you can enjoy 6000 MHz speed, although the 40-40-40-76 2T timings are a bit loose for our liking. With AMD EXPO and Intel XMP support, no matter the choice of CPU, GIGABYTE has you covered to complete the theme.

They also were showing off the new AORUS Waterforce AIOs, where the one above is the AORUS Waterforce II 360 ICE, where the ICE refers to the white coloration. These will also be available in black, but the main bullet points to this specific model are Intel 1700, 1200, and 115x socket support, along with AM4 and AM5. AORUS also includes a set of three fans which are EZ-Chain Mag 120mm fans, which means one fan hooks to another without the need for extra wiring so that they can be daisy-chained to one another, simplifying wire management.

The head unit cover is said to be adjustable 330°, so that it is readable in proper orientation, no matter what chassis layout you may be using. As for now, there are no price figures available for it.

With all of the same specifications, plus some extras, we also saw the new AORUS Waterforce X II 360 ICE. Again, this is also available in black, offers the same socket support as the Waterforce II 360 ICE, and comes with the same EZ-Chain Mag 120mm fans. What differentiates these coolers the most is that the Waterforce X model comes with LCD Edge View, which is an adjustable (330°) circular full-color LCD which allows for video playback or custom text support.

While we again do not have a price to show, we were told that both coolers will soon be on the way to us for testing, where we can give you all the details of what you can expect from their new line of AIOs.