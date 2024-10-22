GIGABYTE's new Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE motherboard has CAMM2 memory support

GIGABYTE is preparing the Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE CAMM2 motherboard: support for CAMM2 memory, RAM that is SCREWED INTO the motherboard.

GIGABYTE is preparing its new Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE CAMM2 motherboard, which will support the new CAMM2 memory standard that offers higher speeds and massive capacities.

The upcoming GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE CAMM2 motherboard was spotted on the Z890I AORUS ULTRA motherboard that Aussie YouTubers GearSeekers was presented with. The new board was shown off at Computex 2024 earlier this year, with the new CAMM2 version now on its way.

Popular Popular Now: Apple's next-gen M4 chips in M4, M4 Pro, M4 Max will power new wave of MacBook Pro laptops

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

What do CAMM2 memory modules offer? CAMM2 memory modules will be offered in gigantic 256GB capacities, with speeds that we haven't got right now in the DDR5 memory market. CAMM2 memory modules will replace SO-DIMM modules for laptops, which usually maxed out at 5600MT/s, while desktops were pushing 8000MT/s.

CAMM2 memory is a new RAM format that uses an old-school, socket-type connection versus the snap-into-the-DIMM slot solution we have all used for years now.

There are couple of reasons CAMM2 memory modules are appearing now: it has shorter links between the CPU and DDR5 chips, removing latency and increasing frequencies. Secondly, the CAMM2 memory standard is more compact, allowing higher capacities at the same size, as well as not affecting CPU cooler compatibility as the CAMM2 memory modules are socket-installed into the motherboard.

As for the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE CAMM2 motherboard: it's a new high-end motherboard featuring Intel's new LGA 1851 socket ready for the Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs. The new CAMM2-based board features Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, 5GbE ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and what should be dual PCIe Gen5 slots.