All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Motherboards

GIGABYTE's new Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE motherboard has CAMM2 memory support

GIGABYTE is preparing the Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE CAMM2 motherboard: support for CAMM2 memory, RAM that is SCREWED INTO the motherboard.

GIGABYTE's new Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE motherboard has CAMM2 memory support
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time

GIGABYTE is preparing its new Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE CAMM2 motherboard, which will support the new CAMM2 memory standard that offers higher speeds and massive capacities.

The upcoming GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE CAMM2 motherboard was spotted on the Z890I AORUS ULTRA motherboard that Aussie YouTubers GearSeekers was presented with. The new board was shown off at Computex 2024 earlier this year, with the new CAMM2 version now on its way.

GIGABYTE's new Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE motherboard has CAMM2 memory support 36
2

What do CAMM2 memory modules offer? CAMM2 memory modules will be offered in gigantic 256GB capacities, with speeds that we haven't got right now in the DDR5 memory market. CAMM2 memory modules will replace SO-DIMM modules for laptops, which usually maxed out at 5600MT/s, while desktops were pushing 8000MT/s.

CAMM2 memory is a new RAM format that uses an old-school, socket-type connection versus the snap-into-the-DIMM slot solution we have all used for years now.

There are couple of reasons CAMM2 memory modules are appearing now: it has shorter links between the CPU and DDR5 chips, removing latency and increasing frequencies. Secondly, the CAMM2 memory standard is more compact, allowing higher capacities at the same size, as well as not affecting CPU cooler compatibility as the CAMM2 memory modules are socket-installed into the motherboard.

As for the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE CAMM2 motherboard: it's a new high-end motherboard featuring Intel's new LGA 1851 socket ready for the Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs. The new CAMM2-based board features Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, 5GbE ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and what should be dual PCIe Gen5 slots.

Photo of the product for sale

GIGABYTE Z890I AORUS Ultra Ultra Core (Series 2) LGA 1851

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$349.99
$349.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/22/2024 at 1:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles