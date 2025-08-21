GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX eGPU with Thunderbolt 5, world's fastest eGPU

GIGABYTE has announced its new AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX, its first external graphics card solution powered by NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090.

GIGABYTE has just unveiled its new AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX, its first external graphics solution powered by the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card. We've got a liquid-cooled RTX 5090 inside, with the super-fast Thunderbolt 5 interface.

Inside, the AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX has GIGABYTE's in-house AORUS WATERFORCE liquid cooling system, featuring a large copper base plate, 240mm radiator, dual 120mm fans, and an optimized pump. This makes sure that users have stable operation, lower temperatures, and quiet performance while it sits on your desk.

GIGABYTE is providing the super-fast Thunderbolt 5 standard with up to 80Gbps of bandwidth, and 64Gbps of dedicated bandwidth to the PCIe Gen4x4 for the RTX 5090. The new AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX features a USB Type-C cable with support for up to 100W Power Delivery, so you can charge your laptop (and any other USB-C device) super-fast.

I/O on the AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX includes 1 x HDMI 2.1b and 4 x DisplayPort 2.1b connectors coming from the RTX 5090, as well as the aforementioned dual Thunderbolt 5 ports (Upstream + Downstream), RJ45 Ethernet, dual USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A ports (on the back) and a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port on the front.

We saw GIGABYTE's impressive AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX at Computex 2025 earlier this year, and now it's closer to being a reality.

AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX features: