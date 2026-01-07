GIGABYTE shows off its latest X870E XTREME X3D AI TOP, AORUS MASTER X3D ICE mobos at CES 2026

GIGABYTE displays its new X870E AORUS X3D motherboards at CES 2026, including the X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE, XTREME X3D AI TOP offerings.

TL;DR: GIGABYTE unveiled the X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP and X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE motherboards at CES 2026, featuring advanced X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 for Ryzen processors, robust VRM designs, extreme cooling solutions, DDR5-9000+ support, and innovative 5-inch LCD Edge View displays for real-time system monitoring.

GIGABYTE didn't have much new in the way of motherboards at CES 2026, but it did have a stack of boards on display, but the new X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP and X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE caught my eye. Check them out:

9

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

First up we've got the monster X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP motherboard with X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 that delivers even more performance out of your Ryzen X3D series processor. GIGABYTE uses a CPU Thermal Matrix that achieves "extreme cooling" across the VRM and DDR Zone.

9

There's a digital twin 24+2+2 phases VRM solution, PCIe Ez-Latch Plus Duo with PCIe Duo slots with Quick Release and a screwless design.

9

However, the star of the show is a massive 5-inch LCD Edge View on the X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP motherboard, with AORUS Real Time Dynamic visuals with edge-crafted aesthetics, delivering instant system insight... very cool to see.

9

Next up, for a white theme throughout your new gaming PC, GIGABYTE has the X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE in a gorgeous white aesthetic.

9

You still get a bunch of goodies on this board, with the same X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 that delivers even more performance out of your Ryzen X3D series processor, a digital twin 18+2+2 phases VRM solution, and support for DDR5-9000+ memory OC.

9

There's a reinforced thermal design underneath with an LCD Edge View, M.2 EZ-Flex for your SSD storage, and Driver BIOS that includes pre-installed Wi-Fi drivers to make setting up your new gaming PC a little easier.