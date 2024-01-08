Belkin showcases Apple-verified auto-tracking phone stand at CES 2024

Belkin, one of the biggest names in mobile accessories, has announced a full range of Qi2 devices and much more at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

Kicking off CES 2024 strong, one of the biggest players in mobile accessories, Belkin, has announced a full range of Qi2 devices with just about something for everyone.

2

Belkin Stand Pro

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Qi2 is the latest in open wireless charging technology and is about to make a massive difference depending on how you charge. Similar to Apple's MagSafe chargers, Qi2 uses a similar setup with magnets that help you line up your device and the charger port.

This reduces the likelihood of a user failing to quickly throw a device on charge because the connector wasn't lined up correctly. The stand out of the new range is the Qi2-enabled BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand. It sits fancy with a Qi2 charger for a phone, an Apple Watch charger, and a flat spot at the bottom to wirelessly charge AirPods or any other wireless charging-compatible devices.

What makes this particular charger different is that the phone part of the stand, as buyers will have the ability to swivel to sit at different angles. It will be released in Australia in March 2024 and will cost $229.

By far, the most interesting of the new range, however, comes in the form of the Belkin auto-tracking Stand Pro. The stand is the world's first Apple-verified Works with DockKit accessory. As you can imagine this, this stand will automatically track you as you move around a given space to always keep you in the frame of the iPhone camera.

It will rotate a full 360 degrees, have up to 90 degrees of tilt, and promises to provide up to 5 hours of battery life. It has been designed with content creators in mind and could revolutionize the content creation landscape. The Stand Pro will be available soon for $299.95.