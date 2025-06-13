Razer's new Kishi V3 line-up offers pro-level controls for mobile gaming

Razer's new Kishi controller line-up for mobile gaming introduces two full-sized pro-like controllers with the Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL.

Razer has announced its new line-up for mobile gamers looking to level up with the new Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro, and Kishi V3 Pro XL controllers. Razer notes that its latest Kishi controllers for mobile gaming are all about delivering console-grade performance to iPhone, Android, small and full-sized tablets, and even PC.

The new Kishi V3 Pro offers a full-sized controller experience for mobile gaming.

The new Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL take this idea one step further, including immersive Razer Sensa HD haptics and an enhanced controller layout compared to similar products from other brands. The Kishi V3 Pro is a full-sized USB-C controller built for phones and mini tablets, making it perfect for on-the-go gaming by turning a modern mobile device into a portable gaming handheld.

It gets interesting that with Razer's new impressive remote PC play via the Razer Nexus, a mobile device with the Kishi V3 Pro can become a powerful little unit that streams high-quality, low-latency, AAA games over a local network.

We plan to test this in full with the new Kishi V3 Pro. In 2025, many PC gamers will consider remote play. The Pro models offer a full-sized controller with swappable pro-level thumbsticks, back buttons, claw grips, USB-C passthrough charging, and 3.5mm audio support, making them some of the most feature-packed mobile gaming controllers.

The Kishi V3 Pro XL adds additional grips and support for larger 13-inch tablets like the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Although there's support for iOS and Android devices, the Kishi V3 Pro and V3 models include three free months of Apple Arcade, the company's gaming platform and Game Pass-like service for Apple devices. The Kishi V3 Pro XL steps things up by offering 6 free months of Apple Arcade.

The baseline Razer Kishi V3 costs $99.99 USD, the Kishi V3 Pro $149.99 USD, and the Kishi V3 Pro XL $199.99 USD. All three models are now available to order via Razer's online store.