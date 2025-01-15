This 3-in-1 fast wireless charging station powered my CES 2025 in style

Wireless charging is great, but what's even better is when one device is capable of wirelessly charging all of your devices at once.

In a world where every device needs its own charging cord, wireless charging is becoming more and more attractive, especially to those who are sick of tangled cords and a messy look on their desk or nightstands.

CES 2025 just wrapped up, and with every trade show or event, media are required to have all devices charged and ready to go for the next day of coverage. The same principle can be applied to anyone who travels, and when traveling, one doesn't necessarily want to carry numerous cords for each of their devices, which is why it's worth investing in portable chargers and/or a singular device with multiple charging zones.

Journey provided its 3-in-1 fast wireless charging station, which quickly became one of my favorite devices as I was able to get back to the hotel room and place my iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch, and AirPods onto the dock and know all three will be fully charged and ready to go by the time I woke up. The NOVA 3-in-1 fast charges phones, earbuds, and watches simultaneously and is able to deliver up to 15W for iPhones 12 and above.

Additionally, Journey has designed the NOVA 3-in-1 with style, as the charging station measures just 15cm in height for a reduced footprint, has a hidable Apple Watch charger, and has a clean white aesthetic that can also come with a wooden finish.

Wireless Charging Speeds

Qi2 Fast Charging Output: 15W (Max)

Apple Fast Watch Charging Output: 5W (Max)

Airpods Charging Output: 5W (Max)

Moreover, the NOVA 3-in-1 is also perfect for nightstands as the device features a subtle light that illuminates the AirPods charging area and serves as a one-stop-shop for all three of the most common devices people carry on them at all times.

For more information on the NOVA 3-in-1 check out the website listing here.