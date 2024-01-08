Dockcase's Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD is what heavy iPhone 15 users are missing

Dockcase has started a new campaign for an incredible device that many heavy iPhone users capturing a lot of content may want to consider picking up.

If you are a heavy user of an iPhone 15 that utilizes the smartphone's full camera capabilities, you may have reached your storage limit on your device, especially if you are shooting in 4K.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

Dockcase has a solution that may be worth considering adding to your arsenal of devices within a quick-to-go-bag for a spontaneous shoot. Introducing the Dockcase's Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure. This tiny enclosure is capable of holding up to a 2TB M Key M.2 (NVMe/PCIe) and can be plugged directly into an iPhone 15 via the USB-C port. Users are able to shoot directly onto the storage device, eliminating the issue of phone storage reaching 100%, along with the transfer times of pulling video off the iPhone.

Additionally, the Pocket comes with some nerd stats designed specifically for people who enjoy transfer rates or are interested in what is happening under the hood of the device. The Pocket comes equipped with a screen that informs the user about the health of the device, what SSD is within it, read/write speeds, a read-only mode, and more.

7

7

7

7

7

If you are interested in reading more about Dockcase's Pocket, check out this link here.