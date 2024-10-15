All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Mobile Devices, Tablets & Phones

Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish

iPhone users who want to push their camera capabilities to the absolute limit will enjoy the Dockcase MagSafe SSD, which enables up to 2TB of storage.

Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Apple first introduced the ability to shoot with the ProRes codec on the iPhone 12 Pro, but with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, along with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, owners can now shoot in Log.

Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish 01654
10

Unfortunately, with these new and impressive codecs, iPhone owners are at risk of reaching capacity when shooting in higher resolutions, particularly at 4K. Dockcase has set out to remedy this problem by providing a simple NVMe SSD enclosure that can attach to the back of an iPhone via MagSafe.

The Dockcase Smart MagSafe M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure features 100W PD passthrough charging so you can keep your smartphone charged while on a shoot, support for up to 2TB of storage, a read-only mode, SSD health monitoring software, and power loss protection, which provides 3 seconds of power loss protection to ensure all data is correctly saving to the storage solution.

Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish 01656
10

It shouldn't be underestimated how quickly storage capacity can be reached when shooting in these higher quality codecs, as with a 128GB SSD the device can only shoot 28 minutes at 4K ProRes LOG at 24FPS. Bumping that frame rate up even higher dramatically reduces the shooting time, which means it's advised to pick up the largest SSD you can if you intend on shooting for long periods of time.

The Dockcase Smart MagSafe M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure is available on the Dockcase website for $79.99.

Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish 01674
10
Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish 01676
10
Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish 01711
10
Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish 9881
10
Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish 9897
10
Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish 9903
10
Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish 456645645
10
Photo of the product for sale

DOCKCASE Explorer Edition USB C Hub (10-in-1) with 4K@60Hz HDMI & DP

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.99
$119.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/14/2024 at 9:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:dockcase.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles