Dockcase MagSafe SSD makes shooting LOG on iPhone easy and stylish

iPhone users who want to push their camera capabilities to the absolute limit will enjoy the Dockcase MagSafe SSD, which enables up to 2TB of storage.

Apple first introduced the ability to shoot with the ProRes codec on the iPhone 12 Pro, but with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, along with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, owners can now shoot in Log.

10

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

Unfortunately, with these new and impressive codecs, iPhone owners are at risk of reaching capacity when shooting in higher resolutions, particularly at 4K. Dockcase has set out to remedy this problem by providing a simple NVMe SSD enclosure that can attach to the back of an iPhone via MagSafe.

The Dockcase Smart MagSafe M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure features 100W PD passthrough charging so you can keep your smartphone charged while on a shoot, support for up to 2TB of storage, a read-only mode, SSD health monitoring software, and power loss protection, which provides 3 seconds of power loss protection to ensure all data is correctly saving to the storage solution.

10

It shouldn't be underestimated how quickly storage capacity can be reached when shooting in these higher quality codecs, as with a 128GB SSD the device can only shoot 28 minutes at 4K ProRes LOG at 24FPS. Bumping that frame rate up even higher dramatically reduces the shooting time, which means it's advised to pick up the largest SSD you can if you intend on shooting for long periods of time.

The Dockcase Smart MagSafe M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure is available on the Dockcase website for $79.99.

10

10

10

10

10

10