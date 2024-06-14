Dockcase Studio: Smart USB-C hub 8-in-1 combines style, convenience and connectivity

Dockcase has released a new Kickstarter project for the Dockcase Studio: Smart USB-C hub, which is a combination of a smart hub and a card reader.

Dockcase has introduced a combination of a smart hub and an SD card reader, and it's specifically designed for photographers and professional users.

The Dockcase Studio: Smart USB-C Hub 8-in-1 has appeared on Kickstarter and combines gorgeous aesthetics with irreplaceable functionality. In the past, Dockcase has released products designed for photographers and professionals, but the Smart USB-C Hub 8-in-1 is aimed directly at high-end professional users, considering the inclusion of CFexpress Type-A and Type-B support.

A professional or avid photographer will know that CFexpress ports are completely needed, but the Studio offers much more than that, as it comes with normal SD card support up to UHS-II (312mb/s), HDMI ports capable of 8K at 30Hz, 4K at 120Hz, USB-C ports capable of 10Gbps, and USB 3.2 Gen 2. Notably, all of the aforementioned specifications are housed within an aluminum alloy, tempered glass touchscreen enclosure that only weighs 118g.

10 10

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

If you are interested in reading more about the Dockcase Studio, check out this link here.

10 10

10 10

10 10

10 10

10 10

10 10

10 10

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

10 10