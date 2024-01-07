How to Train Your Dragon live-action adaption secures Gerard Butler

The live-action adaptation of the iconic animated movie franchise 'How To Train Your Dragon' has secured Gerard Butler for the role of Stoic the Vast.

Gerard Bulter is set to return to his role as Viking chieftain Stoick the Vast in the upcoming live-action retelling of the widely acclaimed animated franchise How to Train Your Dragon.

According to reports from Deadline, Butler will reprise his role and will be playing the live-action version of his character Stoick the Vast, father of our leading dragon tamer Hiccup and leader of the Viking clan. The actor voiced Stoick in all three of the franchise's animated films and will now bring him to another medium of film in a live-action setting. Butler joins other cast members Mason Thames and Nico Parker, who will be playing main characters Hiccup and Astrid in the adaptation.

The How to Train Your Dragon films were a massive success, with the franchise earning a total of 1.64 billion at the worldwide box office, placing it as the 13th highest-grossing animated franchise. All 3 films received critical acclaim in multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Animated Feature.

With the addition of an original cast such as Butler, it is sure to build fans' hype for the upcoming film. The project will also see the return of the animated series writer and director Dean Deblois, who will be once again wearing both hats for the adaptation. Produced by Marc Platt Productions and distributed by Universal Pictures, How to Train Your Dragon is based on Cressida Cowell's children's book series of the same name.

Fans will still have to wait a while to see the friendship of a lifetime in live-action as the adaptation is slated to hit theatres on June 13, 2025. Until then, be sure to check out all 3 animated movies currently streaming on Binge.