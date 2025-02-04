Dockcase combines USB-C ports with an M.2 SSD enclosure to birth a 7-in-1 smart hub

TL;DR: Dockcase introduces the Smart USB-C Hub 7-in-1 with an M.2 SSD, designed for creators needing extra USB ports and data backup. It features a touchscreen that can be used for SSD health monitoring, a cooling fan, 4K @ 120Hz support, and 100W power delivery. Users can replace the SSD with 2230 and 2242 models. Dockcase introduces the Smart USB-C Hub 7-in-1 with an M.2 SSD, designed for creators needing extra USB ports and data backup. It features a touchscreen that can be used for SSD health monitoring, a cooling fan, 4K @ 120Hz support, and 100W power delivery. Users can replace the SSD with 2230 and 2242 models.

Dockcase, known for its over-the-top connectivity solutions that combine functionality with style, has yet another project underway, the Smart USB-C Hub 7-in-1 that comes with an M.2 SSD.

The new device is designed for creators on the go or anyone who needs extra USB ports on their laptop. But a user that would get the most out of this device is someone in need of a single device capable of transferring videos/images from an SD card but also needs extensive connectivity options and a place to back up data via the in-built replaceable SSD. The idea behind the upcoming device is to provide users with the perfect balance of portability and storage, as users will be able to replace the provided SSD with any 2230 and 2242 SSDs.

Additionally, the smart hub has a touchscreen that users can navigate through the UI which has features such as SSD health monitoring, a Read-Only Mode, and much more. Additionally, the smart hub comes with an in-built fan that can be adjusted via the touchscreen options. The idea behind the fan is to implement a cooling system for users that are taking advantage of the smart hub's capabilities over longer periods of time. Users are also able to take advantage of the 4K @ 120Hz support support, along with the 100W power delivery charging

