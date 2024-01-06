Microsoft may bring an acclaimed Xbox-exclusive title over to a 'competing console'

In 2024, Microsoft is expected to bring over one of its acclaimed titles to a 'competitor console,' according to rumors from industry insiders.

Rumors are pointing to an Xbox exclusive making its way over to the Nintendo Switch sometime this year, and according to insiders, the Switch port will be met with lots of praise by gamers.

According to the host of the NateTheHate podcast, which reportedly has a good track record with gaming industry insider information, the rhythm-based Hi-Fi Rush developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda will be making its way over to the Nintendo Switch. These rumors were then backed up by other insiders or known leakers, such as lolilolailo, suggesting the game was going to be released on the Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Notably, Hi-Fi Rush was a hidden gem of 2023, and despite it being announced and shadowdropped during the Xbox developer direct, gamers who discovered the title praised it highly. On its Steam listing, Hi-Rush has received an "Overwhelmingly Positive" review score, with 97% of user reviews out of the 19,000 total reviewed it positively.

