PNY's new CS3250 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 SSD - 14,900 MB/s speed for only $125

PNY's new CS3250 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD not only delivers cutting-edge Gen5 speeds across its 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, but also offers an affordable price point. With impressive sequential read and write speeds of 14,900 MB/s and 14,000 MB/s, respectively, the 1TB is available now for $125.99 USD, with the 2TB model priced at $219.99 USD.
PNY notes that the 4TB version is "coming soon," so we'll have to wait and see what the pricing is for the larger capacity variant. That said, it's great to know that we're now in the era where high-speed enthusiast-grade PCIe Gen5 storage is becoming increasingly affordable. And with that, PNY notes that the CS3250 is designed for AI applications, content creation tools, and PC gaming.
The PNY CS3250 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 is also a modern Gen5 SSD that doesn't require active cooling, thanks to its "advanced thermal-coated controller," which helps keep operating temperatures down and extends the SSD's lifespan.
Sitting at the heart of the SSD is presumably the impressive, new Phison E28 controller (the official specs for the CS3250 are light on technical details), which is set to be a game-changer for next-level PCIe Gen5 performance and efficiency. Two things that the PNY CS3250 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 SSD certainly has. On that note, the PNY CS3250 also ships with a 5-year limited warranty and features an MTBF rating of 1.5 Million Hours.
If you're in the market for high-speed Gen5 storage, the new PNY CS3250 is already in stock and available on Amazon - links below.