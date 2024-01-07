Riot Games drops mysterious Arcane Season 2 trailer reigniting a big fan theory

Riot Games has revealed its first official teaser trailer for the second season of its wildly popular animated series, Arcane, which is based on the online game League of Legends. The teaser is short and sweet, and has resparked a major fan theory from Season 1.

Only 44 seconds long, the trailer features a character called Singed, also known as the Doctor, giving what appears to be a blood transfusion. He checks a pocket watch and then tilts his head, and the camera pans up to reveal an enormous beast hanging from the ceiling above as it fades to black. While the trailer didn't even crack a minute in length, it's sure to spread hype after seemingly confirming fans' most persistent theory.

The theory in question was that Vander, a popular character from Season 1 who sadly met his end, is Warwick, a well-known monster from League of Legends who was "transformed by agonizing experiments." Fans of Season 1 were quick to draw similarities between Vander's storyline and that of Warwick's lore, making connections between the two.

Is it possible the mad doctor Singed has transformed Vi and Jinx's previous protector into some kind of twisted beast? And what will the sisters do if they come face to face with the man who raised them turned monster? Riot Games has taken the liberty of reimagining characters for the show, and it will be interesting to see how they reimagine Warwick. For now, at least Arcane Season 2 has plenty of unanswered questions to leave fans wanting more.

It should be noted that in October 2023, Riot Games took to its social channels to address complaints regarding the inconsistencies within its Runeterra universe, in particular, inconsistencies with the cannon of Arcane compared to League of Legends. Due to these contradictions between lore in Arcane and lore in League of Legends, the developer announced it was merging all its content into one canonical timeline.

Originally, Arcane was in its own continuity, but it's now part of the wider League of Legends lore. Notably, Riot stated back in October that there were still some contradictions between Arcane and Convergence: A League of Legends Story and that the company will be ironing these out over time.

Arcane Season 2 will be heading for release on Netflix in 2024 and is currently slated for a November release. If you are interested in checking out more news, visit any of the links below.