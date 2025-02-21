All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Record the highest quality video to your iPhone with Planck, the world's smallest SSD

Aspiring filmmakers that can't yet afford a full DSLR camera setup, but purchased an iPhone with a USB-C port, need an SSD to record Apple ProRes.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Planck is a compact SSD designed for iPhone users needing extra storage for Apple ProRes video recording. It connects via USB-C, offering up to 2TB storage, enabling 150 minutes of 4K/120FPS recording. The device supports fast data transfer at 1050Mbps and can store over 27,500 images at 48MP ProRaw quality.

Aspiring filmmakers who can't yet afford a full DSLR camera setup but purchased an iPhone with a USB-C port need an SSD to record Apple ProRes. But who wants to carry around an SSD in their pocket when they are filming?

Apple ProRes setup video

Introducing the Planck, the world's smallest Phone-first SSD that is designed for creators who need extra storage but don't want to have additional cables and clutter in their pocket/backpack. Planck has been with creators in mind and offers up to 2TB of storage, with variants in 1TB and 2TB models. The small SSD plugs directly into the USB-C port at the base of your iPhone and enables the device's highest-quality video recording setting, Apple ProRes, which actually requires an external storage device to enable.

The tiny device gets lost in the palm of your hand when you are recording, and for those wondering how much additional recording time you will get, Planck will grant as much as 150 mins of recording time at 4K/120FPS ProRes Log. As for images, the small SSD will grant 27,500+ images at 48MP ProRaw quality. After recording, creators won't have to wait long for their footage to transfer as the Planck SSD can move data at 1050Mbps thanks to its NVMe chip.

Record the highest quality video to your iPhone with Planck, the world's smallest SSD 01096
4
Record the highest quality video to your iPhone with Planck, the world's smallest SSD 01117
4
Record the highest quality video to your iPhone with Planck, the world's smallest SSD 01124
4

For those who are wondering why you need an external SSD to shoot the highest quality video footage on an iPhone, 4K at 120FPS requires at least 440 MB/s of write speed, which isn't possible with the internal storage of the smartphone.

If you are interested in checking the Planck out for yourself, visit this link here.

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

