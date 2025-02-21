Record the highest quality video to your iPhone with Planck, the world's smallest SSD

Aspiring filmmakers that can't yet afford a full DSLR camera setup, but purchased an iPhone with a USB-C port, need an SSD to record Apple ProRes.

Aspiring filmmakers who can't yet afford a full DSLR camera setup but purchased an iPhone with a USB-C port need an SSD to record Apple ProRes. But who wants to carry around an SSD in their pocket when they are filming?

Apple ProRes setup video

Introducing the Planck, the world's smallest Phone-first SSD that is designed for creators who need extra storage but don't want to have additional cables and clutter in their pocket/backpack. Planck has been with creators in mind and offers up to 2TB of storage, with variants in 1TB and 2TB models. The small SSD plugs directly into the USB-C port at the base of your iPhone and enables the device's highest-quality video recording setting, Apple ProRes, which actually requires an external storage device to enable.

The tiny device gets lost in the palm of your hand when you are recording, and for those wondering how much additional recording time you will get, Planck will grant as much as 150 mins of recording time at 4K/120FPS ProRes Log. As for images, the small SSD will grant 27,500+ images at 48MP ProRaw quality. After recording, creators won't have to wait long for their footage to transfer as the Planck SSD can move data at 1050Mbps thanks to its NVMe chip.

For those who are wondering why you need an external SSD to shoot the highest quality video footage on an iPhone, 4K at 120FPS requires at least 440 MB/s of write speed, which isn't possible with the internal storage of the smartphone.

If you are interested in checking the Planck out for yourself, visit this link here.