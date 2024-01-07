Apple is now sending $92 payouts to people affected by iPhone battery throttling

Apple has begun sending out payments to iPhone users affected by the notorious "batterygate" throttling controversy, where the company was accused of consumer fraud for silently and deliberately slowing down the performance of iPhone's in conjunction to aging battery within the iPhone's.

The payouts, which around $92.17 for each claim have begun being sent out to iPhone users that filed a claim. Apple is rolling out these payments to users as part of its $500 million settlement that it agreed to in March 2020, and of that $500 million, $310 million is allocated to consumer reparations. Notably, if you didn't file a claim it's unfortunately far too late for you to do so, as the deadline for claims was back in October 6 2020.

Additionally, if you had one of the following iPhone models you were eligible to file a claim; iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, or iPhone SE. Furthermore, depending on how many claims a user has filed, Apple could pay nearly $1,000 per user. Apple users are beginning to share screenshots of their payments to social media. Above is an example provided by Michael Burkhardt.