Apple is now sending $92 payouts to people affected by iPhone battery throttling

POPULAR

$92 payments are being sent out to iPhone users affected by the notorious 'Batterygate' throttling, part of Apple's $500 million settlement.

Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Apple has begun sending out payments to iPhone users affected by the notorious "batterygate" throttling controversy, where the company was accused of consumer fraud for silently and deliberately slowing down the performance of iPhone's in conjunction to aging battery within the iPhone's.

The payouts, which around $92.17 for each claim have begun being sent out to iPhone users that filed a claim. Apple is rolling out these payments to users as part of its $500 million settlement that it agreed to in March 2020, and of that $500 million, $310 million is allocated to consumer reparations. Notably, if you didn't file a claim it's unfortunately far too late for you to do so, as the deadline for claims was back in October 6 2020.

Additionally, if you had one of the following iPhone models you were eligible to file a claim; iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, or iPhone SE. Furthermore, depending on how many claims a user has filed, Apple could pay nearly $1,000 per user. Apple users are beginning to share screenshots of their payments to social media. Above is an example provided by Michael Burkhardt.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.89
$69.89$73.99$49.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2024 at 1:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags